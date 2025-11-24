Cleaning company accuses KM Malta Airlines of favouring rival in contract award

A cleaning company has filed a judicial protest against KM Malta Airlines, accusing the airline of awarding a contract to a rival company without a public call or scrutiny.

Floorpul Limited is arguing that the contract was awarded without a public procurement process and in circumstances giving rise to an alleged conflict of interest.

Floorpul said it had been providing aircraft-cleaning services for approximately the last ten years. It argued that KM Malta Airlines renewed the service through a simple e-mail request sent to a number of “chosen and unknown” companies rather than through a public call for offers.

According to the protest, the airline proceeded to select Aviation Services Handling Limited without any scrutiny process and without granting unsuccessful bidders a right of appeal.

The company further alleged that KM Malta Airlines failed to verify whether the chosen operator held the licences required by law to provide the service.

The protest claimed a “gross conflict of interest” existed because KM Malta Airlines and Aviation Services Handling Limited allegedly shared the same directors, who were said to have unilaterally granted services worth thousands of euros.

Floorpul argued that the contract was awarded to the exclusion of companies with demonstrable experience and the necessary regulatory compliance. It said it had sent a legal letter to KM Malta Airlines on the third of November seeking clarification, but received no reply.

The protest noted that Floorpul had also contacted the authorities responsible for licensing and employment, initially receiving assistance before encountering what it described as “total silence”.

Through the protest, Floorpul called on KM Malta Airlines to annul the award, redo the procurement process, and disqualify Aviation Services Handling Limited from the tender. It also demanded that the service be awarded to entities compliant with legal requirements and filed the action with costs.

Floorpul was represented by lawyer Edward Gatt.