76 people arrested in immigration inspections across Malta and Gozo

Police have arrested 76 people in recent days after coordinated immigration inspections across Malta and Gozo found them living or working in the country irregularly.

According to a statement issued by the Malta Police Force, the inspections were carried out on several public buses as well as private and commercial vehicles on both islands.

The individuals arrested come from a wide range of countries, including Syria, Nigeria, the Gambia, Ghana, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and Serbia. They are being held at a detention centre pending repatriation.

The operation involved support from officials at the Detention Services Agency, Transport Malta, Jobsplus and Identità.

The police said they will continue conducting intensive inspections in the coming days and weeks.