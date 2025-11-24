Arrest warrant for man wanted for importing drugs, handling stolen vehicle

German authorities have issued a European Arrest Warrant for Dairon Cishahayo , who is wanted abroad in connection with drug importation and the handling of a stolen vehicle, a court heard on Wednesday.

Prosecuting officer Ludwig Spiteri explained that the warrant, certified by the Attorney General’s office, was served at the man’s residence, where he was informed of his rights and given a copy of the document. The arrest was made for prosecution purposes in Germany.

The court was told that Cishahayo had cooperated with police. He had already served a pecuniary penalty in Germany in relation to the same set of facts.

Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb said the accused was not contesting the validity of the warrant and argued that he should havae been allowed to present himself voluntarily abroad.

The prosecution, represented by Maria Zerafa Le Gros from the AG’s office, objected, citing the early stage of the local proceedings and the seriousness of the underlying allegations.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia granted bail under several conditions, including depositing his passport, observing a nightly curfew, signing regularly at the Birkirkara police station, appearing for all sittings, avoiding contact with prosecution witnesses and refraining from committing any offence.

Bail will only take effect once a €30,000 guarantee is deposited.