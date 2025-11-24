State to appeal landmark ruling granting parole review to life prisoner

The Maltese government will appeal a recent constitutional court ruling which found that the automatic exclusion of life-sentence prisoners from parole eligibility breaches fundamental human rights.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard confirmed the decision in parliament on Monday, following questions from Government Whip Naomi Cachia.

Last Friday, the First Hall of the Civil Court in its Constitutional Jurisdiction ruled that denying life-term inmates any possibility of parole amounts to inhuman and degrading treatment under both the Maltese Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

The judgment concerned convicted murderer Andy Calleja, who is serving a life sentence for the 2001 killing of Police Constable Roger Debattista during an armed robbery at a Bank of Valletta branch in Qormi. Calleja was convicted by jury in 2004 and his sentence was upheld on appeal the following year.

Calleja had argued that his human rights were breached because, under existing law, life-sentence prisoners cannot apply for parole under the Restorative Justice Act. While the court rejected claims that his right to a fair trial had been violated, it upheld his complaint regarding inhuman and degrading punishment. The court ruled that Calleja must be granted the possibility of a parole review after serving 25 years of his sentence.

Addressing parliament, Cachia noted the significance of the court’s finding that the blanket exclusion of life prisoners from parole mechanisms is unconstitutional. She asked the minister whether the government planned further action following the ruling.

Attard confirmed that the state advocate has already moved to appeal the judgment on behalf of the Maltese state. He declined to comment on the substance of the ruling, saying it would be “inappropriate” to discuss its merits while the case is in the appeal process.