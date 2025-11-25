Valletta crash: Urine analysis confirms excessive alcohol levels in Benjamin Chetcuti’s system

A urine sample analysis of Benjamin Chetcuti measured the urine alcohol concentration to be 360mg per 100ml, revealing that the accused had consumed exceptionally high amounts of alcohol on the day of the fatal Valletta incident which claimed the life of Mildred Azzopardi.

On Tuesday, Godwin Sammut, the court medical expert who conducted a toxicological analysis of the urine sample taken from the accused in relation to the fatal incident testified on his findings during Tuesday’s sitting.

The witnesses’ report concluded that the urine sample tested positive for alcohol, confirmed by a urine alcohol concentration of 360mg per 100ml at the time of sampling, indicating a high level of intoxication positive for alcohol.

The sample tested negative for all illicit substances.

Police constable Jonathan Steady further testified that while on scene, he requested the accused to undergo a breathalyser test, which yielded a positive result. This result was subsequently corroborated by the urine analysis conducted by Sammut. He confirmed that Chetcuti abided by orders and immediately agreed to undergo the test.

Chetcuti, a 23-year-old soldier from Paola, was charged with the involuntary homicide of Mildred Azzopardi. The mother-of-four died after being caught in between two cars after a collision in Xatt il-Barriera, Valletta.

He was also charged with involuntarily injuring a man, the husband of Mildred Azzopardi, drink-driving, reckless driving, speeding, driving without insurance, as well as committing an offence which he was duty-bound to prevent.

He was also accused of involuntarily damaging the car he drove, which did not belong to him, and damaging two cars as well as two motorcycles.

The case was adjourned to 13 January at 10:00am. The case is being heard by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.