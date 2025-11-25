menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Pietà traffic accident

A motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries after crashing in Pietà at around 10:30am

25 November 2025, 2:01pm
by Juliana Zammit
Photo credit: Office of Communications, Malta Police Force.

A 58-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday morning after losing control of his motorcycle in Triq ix-Xatt, Pietà

Police said the accident occurred at around 10:30am, when the man, riding a Moden motorbike, lost control and fell.

A medical team assisted the rider on site before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

