Motorcyclist grievously injured in Pietà traffic accident

A 58-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday morning after losing control of his motorcycle in Triq ix-Xatt, Pietà

Police said the accident occurred at around 10:30am, when the man, riding a Moden motorbike, lost control and fell.

A medical team assisted the rider on site before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.