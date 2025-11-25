Pair handed probation order for theft from a residence in Santa Venera

Christopher Mifsud and Jonathan Degorgio were recently handed a probation and treatment orders in connection with an aggravated theft from a residence in Triq Misrah il-Barrieri, Santa Venera, which took place on 7 August 2022.

Mifsud was charged with the theft of jewellery, cash, and other valuables, as well as voluntarily damaging the property’s front door. Degorgio faced charges for breaching three separate sets of bail conditions imposed in 2018, July 2020, and August 2020. Both men were also charged with recidivism.

The amount stolen amounted to €10,400.

Both Degorgio and Mifsud pleaded guilty, and after being given time to reconsider, they confirmed their admissions.

In consideration for sentencing, the court considered detailed pre-sentencing reports prepared by their respective probation officers.

The report noted that Jonathan Degorgio has a documented history of drug addiction and that he appears to recognize the negative impact of his substance abuse on his life and expressed a willingness to turn his life around. The Probation Officer recommended that Degorgio receive both a probation order and a treatment order, enabling him to receive necessary support within the community while under supervision.

Christopher Mifsud’s report highlighted a troubled past but stressed that his difficult upbringing does not justify criminal behaviour. The Probation Officer noted that Mifsud requires therapeutic intervention to address his criminal tendencies and concrete support to tackle his drug abuse. She recommended a combination of a probation order and a treatment order.

To ensure justice for the victims, the Probation Officer also recommended that compensation for the theft and damages be divided equally between Degorgio and Mifsud.

The court found both men guilty on their own admissions. Taking into account their histories of drug addiction, efforts toward rehabilitation, and challenging upbringings, the court handed both men a three-year probation order and a 5-year treatment order.

Additionally, with respect to Degorgio, the court ordered the partial confiscation of three previous bail deposits in favour of the Government of Malta, a total of €1,000.

The two men were also ordered to pay €5,200 each to the victims for theft and damages. The amount is to be paid in 36 monthly instalments of €144.44, with failure to meet any payment rendering the remaining balance immediately due.

Additionally, both three-year restraining orders in favour of the victims were issued.

The pair were also ordered to pay expert costs totaling €5,784.01 to be shared equally by the Degorgio and Mifsud.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for Degorgio.