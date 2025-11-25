Motorcyclist fined after hitting and injuring pedestrian at zebra crossing

Martin Agius was fined €2,329.37 after he was found guilty of driving negligently, operating a vehicle without a valid driving license issued by Transport Malta, failing to reduce speed and stop at a pedestrian crossing, and subsequently causing grievous injury to a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on Lapsi Street, in St Julians near a BOV ATM.

The victim testified that on the day of the incident, she was returning from work around 6:00 pm and was about to cross the zebra crossing. After looking carefully to her left and right, she saw no vehicles and began to cross.

She recalled hearing a noise, falling on the ground, the pain and being in shock. She attempted to stand and recalled that the driver did not stop or turn back to check on her. In court she said “I could have been killed that day.”

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where X-rays revealed a broken rib and elbow. She was subsequently referred to Mosta Health Centre for orthopedic care. She reconfirmed that she had looked twice before crossing the street but did not see the motorbike approaching. The trauma left her in shock, and she was unable to drive for over three months following the incident.

In court, the accused admitted to driving a Yamaha motorbike and acknowledged that he struck the pedestrian, causing her injuries.

The court found beyond reasonable doubt that the accused drove in a dangerous manner and failed to exercise proper attention at a zebra crossing.

As a result, Martin Agius was fined €2,329.37, his driving license was suspended for three months, and six points were deducted from his license.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.