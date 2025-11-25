Woman who attacked grandmother for drug money remanded in custody

A 28-year-old woman has been remanded in custody after being arraigned on a string of serious domestic violence charges involving her elderly grandmother.

The woman was charged with causing the victim to fear violence, subjecting her to moral and psychological pressure, coercing her to act or refrain from acting and harassment.

The charges were aggravated due to the victim’s vulnerability, as she is an elderly and dependent family member. The accused also faced accusations of threatening and insulting her grandmother and recidivism.

According to the prosecution, the incident unfolded when the woman went to her grandmother’s home begging for money to buy drugs.

She allegedly told the victim she would not repay the money but that she would take her out to eat instead.

When her grandmother refused her demands, the accused reportedly grabbed the elderly woman by the neck, causing slight injuries, and threatened: “If I had a knife, I would kill you.”

When she appeared in the courtroom for her arraignment, the woman was visibly agitated, pacing and moving restlessly throughout the proceedings.

At one point, she interrupted the sitting, crying out: “I have an eight-year-old boy.”

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech curtly replied that she should have considered that before committing the alleged acts.

No request for bail was made at this stage. Instead, the woman’s lawyer requested the court to order her immediate transfer to the Forensic Unit for medical and psychological assessment.

The magistrate replied she has no power to order such a thing but stressed the accused urgently required specialised care. She recommended to the Director of the Corradino Correctional Facility that the woman receive immediate medical treatment upon arrival, following an evaluation.

Given the woman’s fragile state, the magistrate did not ask her to enter a plea.

Police inspector Christian Cauchi led the prosecution.

Legal aid lawyer Maria Carson appeared for the woman.