Evidence gaps leave only one illegal cigarette carton proven in tobacco case

A man caught with thousands of euros’ worth of unstamped tobacco was handed a suspended prison term after a court ruled that serious gapes in Customs’ evidence meant only a small portion of the seized products could be definitively linked to illegal activity.

Sandro Portelli, 54, was charged with possessing, receiving, or otherwise handling untaxed cigarettes and tobacco, including transporting, hiding, or storing them, with the alleged intention of defrauding the government of customs duty and taxes or evading applicable customs laws.

Customs authorities had received an anonymous tip alleging that a Peugeot Partner van bearing registration number was being used for cigarette smuggling activities. Acting on these reports, senior Customs officials instructed enforcement officers to maintain surveillance and follow the van if sighted.

Customs officers observed the van entering a garage complex on Triq K. Galea, Birkirkara . Officers followed the van into the underground complex under direct instructions from headquarters and a substantial amount of cartons of cigarettes were found following an intervention by the officers.

A search of the van revealed one carton of 200 Business Royals cigarettes and one opened packet of 10 cigarettes, with duties amounting to €38.47 in excise duty, €3.67 in import duty, and €8.73 in VAT. The search of the garage uncovered far larger quantities of tobacco products, including around 58 cartons of ‘Business Royals’ and 20 cartons of ‘Tradition’ cigarettes, amounting to €4,436.98 in excise duty, €360.81 in import duty, and €987.87 in VAT.

Officers also discovered 114 additional cartons of cigarettes, mainly ‘Tradition’ and ‘L&B Silver’, along with multiple pouches of roll-your-own tobacco brands such as Domingo Virginia, Domingo Original, and Old Holborn, which together carried €8,002.31 in excise duty and €1,740.62 in import duty and VAT. Further searches uncovered numerous boxes and packets of ‘Golden Virginia’ and ‘Drum’ tobacco valued at €4,394.40, with unpaid excise duty of €22,118.60 and import duty and VAT totalling €4,772.34.

Portelli immediately told officers he possessed two boxes of unstamped cigarettes, acknowledging they were “wrong” and that he knew they were illegal. He explained he had received them as payment for services years earlier and insisted he never intended to sell or distribute them. He maintained that all other tobacco products bore excise stamps and had been legally purchased.

Portelli further stated that the tobacco had been stored in his garage for over a year and that he had no knowledge of technical distinctions between duty-free, ship-supply, local-market stamps, or pre-2019 non-traceable products.

Superintendent James Grech testified that Portelli fully cooperated and admitted possession of the illegal cigarettes. Officers Kevin Borg and Roland Montanaro confirmed that the accused promptly identified the unstamped cigarettes while noting that other seized items were stamped and included duty-free, ship-supply, or pre-2019 stock.

However, the court identified serious procedural and evidentiary concerns in the prosecution’s case.

Customs officers collected personal information, questioned the accused and recorded incriminating statements without providing the required legal caution.

The court also highlighted its doubt regarding the chain-of-custody of the cigarettes. It noted that boxes were left unsealed, and photographic evidence was limited to 12 images showing primarily two boxes of Business Royals and a few other cartons. No photograph showed the entirety of seized items or storage in Customs warehouses. The transport of goods to the bonded warehouse in Marsa was accompanied by the accused in the Peugeot Partner van but no visual evidence documented the items once there.

There was no formal record confirming that the items scanned in the system were the same ones seized from the accused. A chain-of-custody audit ensures that evidence is continuously accounted for and untampered with, which was missing here.

The court also observed that the Withheld Form and Seizure Note conflicted regarding ‘Tradition’ cigarettes. One document stated banderols were present while the other said they were absent. The prosecution did not clarify this discrepancy.

Several seized items were either duty-free, intended for ships, manufactured before 2019, or appeared to be still in a Maltese tax warehouse. No importer or distributor was called to verify legal status. The court emphasised that the Track & Trace system alone cannot replace proper evidentiary safeguards, including forensic examination, independent verification, or magistrate oversight.

In light of the procedural gaps, discrepancies, and the lack of supply-chain verification, the court found that reasonable doubt existed regarding the legality of all other seized items.

The court concluded that the prosecution had only proven beyond reasonable doubt Portelli’s knowledge and possession of the ‘Business Royals’ cigarettes but evidence was insufficient for all other products.

The accused was found guilty of first charge in relation to the ‘Business Royals’ cigarettes as well as the charge relating to receiving stolen or illegally obtained goods.

For sentencing, the court considered the nature of the offence, Portelli’s prior fiscal convictions, and the amount defrauded from the Treasury.

He was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years and ordered pay €14,516.85 in excise duty, €4,838.95 as a civil debt to Customs, and €2,598.84 in VAT.

Additionally, the Peugeot van, the garage, and all goods were ordered to be confiscated in favour of the Government by the Commissioner for Taxation and Customs.

Lawyer David Gatt represented Portelli. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the case.