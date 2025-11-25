Court hears how drug suspect was absent during residence search which uncovered 76kg of cocaine

A court heard on Tuesday how police had searched the residence of drug suspect, Nenad Kovacic, who stands accused of trafficking 76kg of cocaine worth around €9 million, while he was not present.

At the time of the raid, the accused had been admitted to hospital.

Police had seized 76kg of cocaine from his apartment in Xagħra, Gozo.

During Tuesday’s hearing, police officer Clint Zahra told the court the Drug Squad had been conducting several days of surveillance on vehicles travelling between Malta and Gozo, having suspected drug trafficking.

On 14 November, police received intelligence that a suspicious Toyota Rav 4 vehicle had entered Malta briefly before making contact in Mellieħa and returning to Gozo. Police were informed it was about to disembark the Gozo ferry and they were instructed to intercept the vehicle.

When officers approached it, they found the accused, Nenad Kovacic standing beside it as the search was being carried out. Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) officers were immediately sent to Kovacic’s residence in Xagħra to monitor the area.

Upon arrival, officers matched the keys to the lock, knocked, but no one replied. Acting on orders from the inspector, they later conducted a full search of the residence in the presence of the property owner but not Kovacic since he was in hospital at the time.

Zahra further testified the police effected the search whilst equipped with body cams.

According to Zahra, the search uncovered a sealing machine and a laptop, four bags containing with bricks of cocaine in the bathroom, two additional bricks and a set of number plates in the ceiling soffit.

During cross-examination by defence lawyer Franco Debono, Zahra confirmed the apartment was in disarray and Kovacic was not present when police executed the search. He also confirmed no search warrant had been issued for the mentioned residence.

At this point, prosecutor Godwin Cini noted that by law, police officers are authorised to enter and search any premises of a person who is under arrest, if there is reasonable grounds for suspicion that inside there is evidence in relation to the alleged offence.

When asked why the owner was present despite not being a suspect, Zahra explained that Kovacic had been taken to hospital and the owner was not under suspicion. Pressed further, he added he had followed instructions from the inspector to proceed with the search in the accused’s absence.

Zahra also confirmed officers established Kovacic was living there through the rental contract and statements from the owner.

Under further cross-examination by defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud, the inspector stated the seized drugs were packed into evidence bags but these were not signed by the accused. When asked whether the accused knew that a search was taking place, he replied that he wouldn’t know since he was in hospital.

Another police officer, Sharon Azzopardi, also testified. The witness confirmed the court had ordered that the accused be present during the cleaning of the apartment following his arraignment and it was for this reason that he was brought there. She also confirmed that he was not present during the original search when the 76kgs of drugs were found due to being indisposed at hospital.

Azzopardi admitted she had previously made an error by stating that Nenad Kovacic had been present during the original search when the drugs were discovered. The defence highlighted the witnesses’ error, contrasting it with the normal requirement that suspects typically have to be present during searches.

In response, prosecutor Godwin Cini repeated that the accused was in hospital and that is why he could not be present. He further emphasised the law grants police officers the power to enter the accused’s residence upon grounds of reasonable suspicion.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech presided.

AG lawyer Godwin Cini prosecuted, assisted by inspectors John Leigh Howard and Alfredo Mangion.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the accused.