Father acquitted of abuse charges after daughters’ fabricated allegations exposed in court

A father has been acquitted of up to eight charges including corruption of a minor and domestic violence after he was acquitted as the court found that his daughters made up claims of sexual abuse.

In a sentence on Tuesday, the court found that key accusations of sexual abuse were fabricated by his daughters, who sought to escape their father’s "overly disciplined" and "old-fashioned" parenting style.

The Court of Magistrates found a 53-year-old man not guilty of all charges related to the alleged sexual abuse and violence against his wife and minor daughters.

The prosecution had brought eight accusations against the man, including corruption of a minor, repeated sexual acts without consent against minors and descendants, assault, threats, and domestic violence against his spouse.

The case hinged largely on the testimonies of the family members. His elder daughter, who was 15 at the time of the alleged incidents, testified that her father frequently forced her to wake up early, sometimes at 2:00am or 3:00am, to help him at the market (monti). If she refused, he would pinch her, pull her hair, or punch her. She alleged two incidents of sexual abuse: one in the van near the Serkin pastizzeria, where he put his hand under her hoodie until she screamed and a worker intervened, and another in the garage where he tried to remove her jacket and touch her until a neighbour checked on the screaming.

The younger daughter, aged 13 at the time of the alleged crimes, recounted that her father attempted to touch her breast and tried to force her hand onto his private part while they were on her bed. She also claimed that during a trip to Gozo, he emerged from the bathroom completely naked and invited her to bathe with him. The mother confirmed the fights were violent, claiming the accused once waved a knife when confronted about his attitude toward the elder daughter, and noting that the family lived in fear.

The disclosures and the retreat

The elder son provided context on the family's situation, contradicting his mother and sisters. The son, who still lived with his father after the rest of the family moved to a shelter, confirmed that shouting was common, but denied that his father ever beat anyone. He characterised his father as having an "old-fashioned mentality" and being "overly disciplined," refusing to accept his children smoking or drinking.

The son testified that his sisters made up the allegations because they desired freedom from their father's strictness.

In a second testimony in February 2025, the younger daughter retracted all her earlier allegations of sexual abuse, confirming that they were lies. She admitted she had fabricated the stories to gain "more freedom" from her father’s rigid discipline. The court noted that her mother learned the allegations were false only one day before the girl’s retraction.

Lack of proof and the acquittal

The court found that the prosecution's case was undermined by "glaring inconsistencies and patent deficiencies."

The court deemed the younger daughter's retreat as the "ultimate form of inconsistency," raising questions about the initial claims' veracity. The older daughter claimed her father only hurt her at the skatepark, while the younger claimed her father pushed her to the ground. Furthermore, the older daughter described the physical blow used to wake her up as merely a "light tap" on the face during cross-examination.

Meanwhile, the crucial witness named who allegedly intervened during the older daughter’s attempted abuse by the father in the van was never summoned to testify. Claims of physical abuse made by the mother were found to lack specific detail, and her son contradicted the claims of beatings. The knife allegedly wielded by the accused was never described or presented as evidence.

Finding that the prosecution had not met the required standard of proof, the court found the man not guilty of all eight accusations and acquitted him.

The court deplored the fact that police and judicial resources were consumed by two minors and a mother who "clearly could not understand the serious consequences that such accusations could bring upon the accused". Criminal proceedings for perjury have since been instituted against the younger daughter.

The prosecution was led by Sean G Azzopardi, Danika M Vella, Inspector Kylie Borg, and Inspector Omar Zammit. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri represented the accused.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided.