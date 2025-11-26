Man officially cleared of drug trafficking charges after appeals court confirms jury decision

Jonathan Roger Portelli has been definitively cleared of all drug trafficking charges after the Court of Criminal Appeal rejected an attempt by the Attorney General to overturn his acquittal.

Portelli, who had faced accusations dating back to 2013 of producing, supplying and possessing cannabis resin without authorisation, was found not guilty by a jury earlier this year. The AG appealed, arguing that several alleged irregularities during the five-day trial had tainted the proceedings.

In a judgement delivered by the court on Wednesday dismissed all three of the AG’s grievances and confirmed Portelli’s acquittal.

The prosecution had insisted that the trial judge wrongly prevented them from referring to certain evidence during the opening address, including scientific analysis and statements by a co-accused whose case was still pending.

The court disagreed, ruling that the trial judge was correct to stop the prosecution from referring to inadmissible evidence, emphasising that opening statements must strictly follow the law.

A second argument, that the court wrongly excluded the sworn statement of co-accused Christopher Bartolo, was also rejected. Since Bartolo’s own case was still ongoing at the time, he remained a legally incompetent witness who could not be cross-examined, meaning his statement could not be safely used against Portelli.

The prosecution further complained about limits imposed during the testimony of another witness, Joseph Grech. Although the court acknowledged certain misinterpretations in the lower court’s handling of Grech’s prior statements, it found that any shortcomings could only have prejudiced the defence, not the prosecution. As a result, no ground existed to annul the verdict.

With all grounds of appeal dismissed, the Court of Criminal Appeal confirmed the jury’s verdict and the 2025 decision formally declaring Portelli not guilty of all charges.

This brings an end to more than a decade of legal proceedings that began with his arrest in 2013, continued through multiple procedural battles, evidentiary disputes, and successive rulings on admissibility.

Following the outcome, the accused’s defence lawyers, Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera, stated that they will also initiate the appropriate legal proceedings seeking compensation for the years of his life unjustly taken from him. They emphasised that their client deserves to be duly and adequately compensated for the harm suffered.

The defence maintained that their client endured years of uncertainty, stigma, and restrictions due to charges which have now been conclusively rejected at every level of the criminal justice system.

The court was presided over by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, Judge Edwina Grima and Judge Giovanni Grixti. Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera represented the accused. The prosecution was led by AG lawyers Ramon Bonnet and Kenneth Camilleri.