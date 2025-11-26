Court of Appeal rules in favour of MUT in libel case against UPE

The Malta Union of Teachers has secured a victory at the Court of Appeal after the court overturned a previous ruling and declared that the Union of Professional Educators made defamatory statements against the teachers’ union during tense sectoral agreement negotiations.

The decision, delivered on Wednesday, reverses an earlier judgment by the Magistrates’ Court, which had dismissed MUT’s libel claim in full. In its appeal, MUT argued that a November 2023 publication on the UPE website contained a series of false assertions aimed at undermining the union’s credibility during a crucial phase of negotiations with the government.

The contested article accused MUT of misleading educators, accepting government financial proposals behind members’ backs, negotiating an “illegitimate” agreement, and relying on internal “insiders” leaking confidential information. The Court of Appeal found these claims to be defamatory and damaging in the context in which they were made.

MUT had argued that the statements were untrue, intended to sow distrust among educators, and calculated to weaken support for the union’s directives and planned strike at the time. The court agreed, noting that the article had been published at a moment when negotiations were sensitive and public scrutiny was intense. It ruled that the allegations went beyond ordinary criticism between competing unions and amounted to defamatory imputations.

The court revoked the magistrate’s earlier finding that the UPE’s statements were simply “fair comment”, holding instead that they “carried a defamatory meaning and caused reputational harm” to the MUT during the negotiations. The court ordered the UPE to compensate the MUT, with the amount to be formally liquidated.

In a statement following the ruling, MUT said the judgement “clearly and unequivocally” vindicates its position about the false claims made against it during the 2023 negotiations. The union added that, despite the defamatory attacks, talks continued and ultimately resulted in the successful conclusion of the new sectoral agreement.

MUT was represented by its officials together with lawyers Keith Borg and Rebecca Mercieca. Judge Lawrence Mintoff presided.