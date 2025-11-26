Attempted murder acquittal confirmed as jail term is suspended on appeal

The Court of Criminal Appeal has confirmed the acquittal of Daniele Vitale on charges of attempted murder, while revising the punishment for the remaining offences to a two-year jail term suspended for four years, together with a supervision order for the same period.

Vitale had originally been cleared of attempted murder in 2022 after the first court accepted the version that he had acted in self-defence during a violent altercation with another man.

The victim suffered multiple serious knife wounds, including around 16 stab injuries, to his chest, abdomen and arm, as confirmed in the medical and factual findings reproduced at the beginning of the appeal judgment.

The court noted that the victim’s injuries were undeniably grave, but the first court had held there was reasonable doubt that Vitale had exceeded the limits of legitimate self-defence.

On appeal, the prosecution challenged the acquittal and sought a harsher sentence. However, the Court of Criminal Appeal agreed with the lower court that the prosecution had not disproved self-defence beyond reasonable doubt. The judges emphasised that the confrontation had been rapid, chaotic and escalating, and that the law requires clear proof of intent to kill before an attempted-murder conviction can stand.

While confirming the acquittal on the most serious charge, the court nonetheless found that the remaining offences could not be left without consequence. After analysing sentencing principles, including proportionality and the need for rehabilitation where possible, the judges imposed a two-year prison term suspended for four years. They also issued a four-year supervision order, directing Vitale to cooperate with Probation Services.

The court noted several mitigating factors, including the accused’s clean criminal record, his employment, and his compliance with previous court-ordered obligations. It also observed that the violent episode appeared to have arisen out of a sudden confrontation rather than a premeditated plan.

In closing, the Court upheld the original finding that attempted murder had not been proven, but recalibrated the remaining punishment to balance both accountability and the prospect of rehabilitation.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri represented the accused. The case was presided over by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, sitting with Judges Edwina Grima and Giovanni Grixti.