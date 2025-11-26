Homeless man jailed 17 months for thefts from cars in Siġġiewi and Birżebbuġa

A 49-year-old homeless man has been jailed for 17 months after admitting to stealing cash and cigarettes from three parked cars in Siġġiewi and Birżebbuġa.

Massimiliano Nicolosi was also ordered to repay a total of €75 to the victims.

The thefts took place on Wednesday morning, shortly after Nicolosi had signed his bail book at the Siġġiewi police station. Instead of leaving the area, he began walking through the locality, opening unlocked vehicles and taking whatever small amounts of money he found.

One car owner caught him in the act outside his home on Triq Salvu Corso and managed to recover the €10 that had just been stolen.

Inspector James Mallia told the court that Nicolosi admitted to taking €5 and a packet of cigarettes from one vehicle, €10 from another in the same street, and €70 from a parked car in Birżebbuġa. When officers arrested him, they discovered that six separate police reports had been filed in Siġġiewi alone.

They also learned that Inspector Antonello Magri had been searching for him in relation to the Birżebbuġa theft.

The court heard that Nicolosi had been in repeated trouble with the law for similar offences.

He was first arraigned in September and handed a suspended sentence, but told police he soon lost his job and struggled to find stable accommodation, at one point moving between shelters and budget hotels. Although he denied having an alcohol problem, officers noted he smelled strongly of alcohol when he was arrested at around 7:50am.

Prosecutors argued the man had committed the latest crimes while still under a suspended sentence and that, as a recidivist, the law did not permit a punishment close to the minimum.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea warned him that confirming his guilty plea would activate the seven-month suspended sentence on top of any new term.

Nicolosi went ahead and admitted the charges of theft, vagrancy and recidivism.

Legal aid lawyer Maria Karlsson described the situation as a “social case,” saying her client had stolen to survive after losing his employment.

The court ultimately sentenced him to 17 months’ imprisonment and ordered him to refund the victims.

Inspectors James Mallia and Antonello Magri led the prosecution.

Legal aid lawyer Maria Karlsson appeared for the accused.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea presided over the case.