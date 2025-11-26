Robert Abela AI scammer claims prison failed to give her medication on time

A woman charged in connection with an AI scam involving a fabricated video of Prime Minister Robert Abela has filed a judicial protes claiming that prison officials are placing her health at risk.

She claimed Corradino Correctional Facility officials (CCF) repeatedly failed to administer her prescribed thyroid medication at the correct time.

In the protest, filed before the First Hall of the Civil Court, the accused argues that she suffers from hypothyroidism and is medically required to take Eltroxin, or its equivalent, at a fixed time every day and on an empty stomach, as instructed by her treating doctors.

She says this medication is essential for regulating her hormone levels, metabolism, energy, and other bodily functions.

According to the protest, despite this being a continuous treatment that must be taken at a stable, consistent time, prison authorities have failed to administer the pills punctually while she has been held at the CCF. This, she argues, has caused “confusion, fatigue, loss of energy and serious difficulty” and prevents proper dose regulation, placing her health in jeopardy.

Her lawyers noted medical consensus requires the medication to be taken at the same time daily to avoid hormonal imbalance. They accuse the Correctional Services Agency of neglecting this obligation, particularly since her remand in November 2025.

The protest warns that if the situation persists, the lawyers will hold the Correctional Services Agency (CSA) responsible for any resulting harm, including on the basis of dolo, mora and culpa (intent, delay and negligence). They formally called upon the CSA and the State Advocate to ensure she is provided with her prescribed medication every day at the correct time.

Lawyers Nicolai Bugeja and Alexandr Boichuk represented the accused.