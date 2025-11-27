menu

Police appeal for information on wanted man

Police issue public appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mohamed Ab Maktouf

27 November 2025, 9:12am
by Karl Azzopardi
Mohamed Ab Maktouf is wanted by the order of a magistrate
The police have issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mohamed Ab Maktouf.

Maktouf is wanted by order of the magistrate in connection with a pending court case.

Anyone with any information, is kindly asked to contact the police by sending a message to the Malta Police Facebook page or call the Police GHQ, even anonymously, on 21 224001 / 119 or at the nearest Police Station and quote number 36/2025.

