Shop owner fined for failing to issue fiscal receipts during cemetery inspection

The owner of a Qormi flower shop has been fined after inspectors from the Malta Tax and Customs Administration discovered sales were being made without any fiscal receipts during a surprise inspection at the Rabat Cemetery.

The court found Raymond Buhagiar, owner of the flower shop, guilty of breaching fiscal regulations under the VAT Act.

The case began with an unannounced inspection on 27 October 2024, when MTCA officials observed a flower stall selling goods without a cash register, an approved receipt book or any system capable of issuing the fiscal receipts required by law.

Inspectors Christopher Spiteri and Chris Saliba testified that they witnessed a sale of a €3 bouquet by Osman Jobe, who was working at the stall at the time, without any receipt being issued.

Although Buhagiar was not present during the inspection and chose not to testify, the court noted that the business was registered in his name. As the registered operator, he remained legally responsible for all activity conducted under that registration, including compliance with fiscal obligations.

The court held that the evidence presented by the inspectors was consistent, credible and sufficient to prove all alleged irregularities.

The court therefore found Buhagiar guilty of breaching his obligations as a person registered with the Commissioner for Tax, and imposed a €1,200 fine.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided.