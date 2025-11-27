Court overturns magistrate’s ruling after failure to impose mandatory penalty

The Court of Criminal Appeal has upheld an appeal filed by the Attorney General in the case of Carlos Falzon, ruling the Magistrates’ Court committed a serious error when it failed to impose any punishment for a breach of bail conditions.

The appellate court set aside the judgment delivered on 30 September 2025 and ordered the case back before the Magistrates’ Court for a lawful sentence to be issued.

Falzon had admitted to breaching bail conditions imposed on him in October 2024, including the obligation not to commit any voluntary offence and to report to Żejtun Police Station three times a week. He was also charged as a recidivist on account of a final conviction from 2021.

Although the Magistrates’ Court found him guilty, it limited itself to ordering the forfeiture of half of the €1,000 guarantee deposited by third-party guarantor Dylan Falzon, without imposing any additional penalty.

In its appeal, the Attorney General argued that the first court’s decision was legally flawed, as the law requires that anyone who breaches bail conditions must be punished by a fine, imprisonment, or both, in addition to partial or full forfeiture of the bail bond. The Court of Criminal Appeal fully agreed, holding that the sentence imposed by the Magistrates’ Court was “incomplete” and therefore not in conformity with the law.

The court noted that the forfeiture of the guarantee alone did not meet the legal requirements. He explained that the Magistrates’ Court was duty-bound to impose all penalties envisaged by the law, and that omitting the fine or custodial penalty constituted a clear legal error.

An order of probation had briefly been mentioned before the lower court, but the Court of Criminal Appeal observed that the magistrate was not obliged to issue such an order, and in fact did not impose any form of punishment aside from the forfeiture. In view of this, the appellate court revoked the sentence entirely, while ensuring that the accused would not lose his right to a double examination of the case.

The file has now been sent back to the Magistrates’ Court so that Falzon may be returned to the procedural stage immediately prior to sentencing and receive a new, lawful punishment.

The sitting was presided over by Judge Neville Camilleri.