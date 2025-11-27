Man handed suspended sentence for frightening ex-partner with screwdriver

A 32-year-old man from Mosta has received a suspended sentence after admitting to threatening his former partner twice, including by brandishing a screwdriver inside their home.

The court ruled that although the offences carried serious domestic-violence elements, the accused’s early guilty plea and clean criminal record justified avoiding an effective prison term.

The accused had initially pleaded not guilty when arraigned the day after the incident, but shortly after the victim testified, he entered a full and unconditional admission, confirming it after consulting his lawyer and being warned by the court of its legal consequences.

The prosecution told the court that the accused had threatened his former partner twice on the same day, after the couple had lived together for around four years. Apart from waving or threatening to use a screwdriver, he also sent her intimidating messages via electronic devices and insulted her during heated confrontations.

The court examined several pieces of evidence, including the man’s criminal record, screenshots of the messages, a medical certificate relating to the victim’s fear and distress, and a photograph showing the man holding a screwdriver.

In its considerations, the court noted that the crimes were serious forms of domestic violence, aggravated by the intimate relationship between the parties, their cohabitation, and the use, or threat of a weapon. However, the court also took into account the man’s early admission, his relatively clean criminal conduct, and the possibility of rehabilitation through anger-management treatment.

The court therefore found him guilty on all charges but treated the second and third counts as absorbed by the first.

The accused was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for four years, placed him under the supervision of a probation officer for the full duration of the suspension, and issued a three-year restraining order in favour of the victim. The restraining order bars the man from approaching her or entering specific areas listed in his bail conditions, including the Għargħur Primary School and certain locations in Pembroke, Balzan and Rabat.

The accused was also fined €300 and was warned that any new offence carrying a prison sentence would activate the suspended term.

Magistrate Abigail Critien presided. The prosecution was led by Inspector Christian Cauchi.