Man denied bail after being charged with multiple thefts and breaching past bail conditions

A 25-year-old unemployed man from Żabbar has been remanded in custody after being charged with a string of thefts and accused of repeatedly breaching bail conditions imposed by different courts.

Jean Claude Fava, who told the court he previously worked in the construction industry but is now jobless, pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him.

According to the prosecution, Fava is linked to five separate theft reports, including a theft committed on 25 November, where CCTV footage allegedly showed him stealing from a vehicle while wearing the same clothing he had been seen in during another reported theft. He is also charged with stealing items from a grocery shop and from a second vehicle, with one victim reportedly identifying him as the thief.

The stolen goods in that case were later returned.

Fava is further accused of stealing copper from a government-owned site currently leased to a private developer and undergoing works to be converted into a home for the elderly.

The prosecution objected to the defence’s request for bail, arguing that Fava had a history of multiple breaches of previous bail conditions, imposed by three separate magistrates. The prosecution said there was a genuine risk of him absconding, reoffending or interfering with evidence.

The defence countered that Fava was still presumed innocent, and accused the prosecution of acting as if guilt had already been established. His lawyers argued he should not be deprived of his family and that the court could impose “strict and enforceable” conditions to mitigate any risk.

In refusing bail, the court noted that Fava had already been granted three chances at bail in previous cases, yet had still found himself back before the courts facing fresh charges. This, she said, showed he was not prepared to abide by the obligations imposed upon him.

Given this pattern and the nature of the charges, the court ruled that at this stage it was not appropriate to release him.

Fava was therefore remanded in custody pending the continuation of proceedings.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided, and defence lawyer Mark Busuttil assisted the accused. Inspectors Gabriel Kither, Carmen Karen Cassar, and AG lawyer Michael Muscat prosecuted.