Man from Ħal Far Tent Village handed suspended sentence for stealing bag in Sliema

A 44-year-old Libyan man residing at Ħal Far Tent Village has been given an 11-month prison sentence suspended for 20 months after admitting to stealing a bag in Sliema and causing minor damage to items belonging to the victim.

Abdeladeim M.B. Al Shuhumi, who holds a Maltese residence permit, pleaded guilty to all charges.

According to the police, the incident occurred on 25 November in Sliema, where Al Shuhumi stole a bag, an offence considered aggravated by both the manner and nature of the item stolen. The theft was committed to the detriment of although the court noted that the item’s value did not exceed €250.

He was also charged with voluntarily damaging another person’s property, with the amount of harm not exceeding €250. Police requested that he be made to pay any expert costs, reimburse the victim and that a protection order be issued in the victim’s favour.

Al Shuhumi pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, and his arrest was not contested. He was also heard telling the court that he is ‘leaving Malta tomorrow’.

In handing down sentence, the Court considered the value of the stolen item, the limited damage, and the fact that the accused cooperated with the proceedings and entered an immediate guilty plea. The court imposed 11 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 20 months, and ordered that he bear the costs of the case as provided by law.

No protection order was ultimately issued.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided, AG lawyer Luigi Gulia together with inspector Elton Buckingham prosecuted.