Court rejects Rothmans bid to invalidate ‘Business Royals’ trademark over use of wrong law

A court has dismissed an action brought by Rothmans of Pall Mall Limited seeking to invalidate a cigarette trademark registered by BR International Holdings Inc., after finding that the company had grounded its entire claim on legislation which did not apply to the 2013 registration.

In a judgement delivered on Friday, the court held that the plaintiff relied exclusively on provisions of the Trademarks Act, Chapter 597, which came into force in 2019, even though the contested mark was registered six years earlier. The court said that challenges to the validity of a trademark must be assessed under the legal regime in force at the time of registration, which in this case was the former Act, Chapter 416.

Rothmans had sought a declaration that the defendant’s figurative mark, TM 52531, covering cigarettes and registered in June 2013, was invalid from the outset. The company argued that the sign was confusingly similar to its long-established ROYALS marks, that it deceived consumers, and that the application had been filed in bad faith. It also invoked the reputation of its ROYALS brand in Malta, relying on decades of market presence and a portfolio of national registrations dating back to 1969.

The defendant, a British Virgin Islands-registered entity linked to the MSG Group, raised a number of preliminary objections. It claimed that the action was time-barred, that the marks were sufficiently distinct, and that “ROYALS” was a generic or customary term in the cigarette sector. It also filed a counter-claim seeking to invalidate six of Rothmans’ own marks on similar grounds.

One key objection concerned juridical interest. BR International argued that the plaintiff no longer had an interest in invalidation because the disputed mark had already been revoked for non-use by the Court of Appeal in 2021, in separate proceedings. The court rejected that argument, distinguishing between revocation and invalidation. Revocation, it said, removes a mark prospectively from the date of the revocation application, whereas invalidation concerns the validity of the registration ab initio. A declaration of invalidity would still have legal consequences for future applications.

However, having upheld the objection on applicable law, the court found that it was unnecessary to examine the substantive claims. It said the entire action was premised on a statutory framework that did not govern the registration, and could not therefore succeed.

The court noted that the defendant had stated it would not pursue the counter-claim and abstained from deciding it.

Rothmans was ordered to bear the costs of the principal proceedings, while BR International was ordered to pay the costs related to the counter-claim.

Judge Ian Spiteri Bailey presided over the case.