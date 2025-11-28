Homeless man denies grievously injuring his brother while begging for money

A 25-year-old man was charged with grievous bodily harm and threatening his brother after an alleged dispute over money in Floriana.

The court issued a protection order in favour of the victim as the accused opted not to seek bail.

The accused denied charges of grievous bodily harm inflicted on his brother during an altercation in Floriana the previous morning.

Prosecutors told the court that the incident had taken place on 27 November, when an argument over money had escalated into physical violence. The victim was said to have suffered a blow to the head.

The accused pleaded not guilty to charges of causing grievous bodily harm aggravated by a family relation, as well as insult or threat. He was further charged with vagrancy and with breaching a suspended sentence handed down the previous year. The prosecution also stated that he was to be treated as a recidivist under the Criminal Code.

The court noted that the man had no fixed address and that he did not request bail. At the prosecution’s request, a protection order was issued in favour of the victim.

The accused was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided. Lawyer Valentina Cassar led the prosecution assisted by Inspector Omar Zammit. Lawyers Mark Mifsud Cutajar and Katrina Borg Ferrando appeared for the accused.