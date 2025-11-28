Court denies bail to two men charged with cocaine, heroin offences after police surveillance operation

The Magistrates’ Court on Friday denied bail to Josef Zammit and Mario Brignone, after the pair were arraigned on a catalogue of drug, firearms and money-laundering offences emerging from a police surveillance operation carried out the previous day.

Police inspectors told the court that officers had been monitoring a residence in Xgħajra on Thursday. Zammit, 33, allegedly discarded objects from his car.

Investigators said the packages were later found to contain illegal drugs.

During the same operation, officers stationed outside the residence observed Brignone, 70, placing items outside.

Police testified a large ladle contained drug traces, as well as several weighing scales with residue were found in the residence. Searches also uncovered quantities of cash in several locations, including a washing machine and a wardrobe, as well as an unlicensed firearm.

Both men were already subject to court-ordered freezing measures linked to other ongoing criminal proceedings, including separate money-laundering cases. The prosecution argued that the latest seizures indicated further breaches of those existing orders.

Zammit faces twelve charges relating to cocaine and heroin trafficking, possession not for exclusive use, drug conspiracy, breach of a freezing order, suppression of evidence, illegal possession of a firearm, recidivism, breach of bail and committing offences during the operative period of a suspended sentence imposed in June 2024.

He is also charged with money laundering between November 2022 and November 2025.

Brignone is charged with nine offences, including cocaine and heroin possession not for exclusive use, drug conspiracy, breach of a freezing order, illegal firearm possession, recidivism, breach of bail and committing crimes while under a suspended sentence delivered in July 2023.

He is also accused of money laundering over the same three-year period.

The prosecution, led by lawyer Julian Scicluna from the AG’s office, assisted by Inspector Mark Mercieca and Inspector John Leigh Howard on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, opposed bail.

They argued that the charges were of a serious nature, that both accused were already facing separate criminal proceedings, and that several witnesses had yet to testify. They also noted alleged similarities between the new accusations and the men’s pending cases.

The defence said Brignone suffered from health conditions and that his sister was willing to act as custodian. Counsel also argued that the bail amounts in previous decrees were not substantial and that both men had fixed addresses.

After reviewing the applicable legal provisions, the court refused the request for release from arrest. The magistrate held that, given the character of the accused and the nature of the outstanding civilian witnesses, the court could not be satisfied that they could be trusted to obey bail conditions at this stage of the proceedings.

The court also recorded the prosecution’s request for a pending-proceedings freezing order, as well as potential confiscation measures should guilt eventually be established.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adriana Zammit appeared for the accused.