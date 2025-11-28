Court grants bail to man accused of breaching protection order and insulting ex-partner

A man was granted bail after admitting before the court to breaching a protection order and insulting his former partner.

The court heard that on 26 November the woman filed a report at the Domestic Violence Unit, alleging in recent weeks the accused had been abusing substances and insulting her continually.

Police said despite a protection order issued on 10 March in separate proceedings, which the man had admitted to breaching at the time, the pair had resumed contact and continued meeting until the latest incident.

Following the report, an arrest warrant was issued. The investigating inspector told the court that the accused cooperated fully once approached by police and immediately complied with instructions.

In its remarks, the court said the report submitted in the acts made it clear although a valid protection order was in place in favour of the woman, she had not abided by it and had chosen to resume cohabitation with the accused. This, the court noted, contributed to the circumstances that led to the present incident.

Defence counsel argued that, if released on bail, the man would reside at a different address. Counsel also stressed the accused wished to maintain a relationship with his child, telling the court: “It is important for me to have my son in my life.”

The court accepted the request for bail and ordered the man’s release under strict conditions.

He was placed under a temporary supervision order, and any contact with the woman was to occur only through established protection mechanisms because of the minor involved.

The man was prohibited from travelling, had to surrender his identity card, and was required to attend all court sittings.

He had to sign at a police station twice weekly and observe a curfew between midnight and six in the morning.

Bail was set at €10,000, with a €1,000 personal guarantee.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided.

Police inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant was defence lawyer.