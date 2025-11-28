Court hears financial, tax and corporate records in ongoing case against former fisheries director

Criminal proceedings against former Fisheries director Andreina Fenech Farrugia and Giovanni Ellul, director of Malta Fish Farming (MFF) Ltd, continued on Friday as the court heard evidence from representatives of the tax authorities, banking institutions, the Malta Business Registry, and the Financial Crimes Investigation Department.

Fenech Farrugia stands accused of bribery, money laundering, trading in influence and disclosing official secrets. Ellul is charged with money laundering, forming and promoting a criminal organisation, forging public documents, using false documents and making false declarations to a public authority. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

The sitting opened with testimony from a representative of the Malta Tax and Customs Administration, who presented income and tax documents relating to Fenech Farrugia, Ellul and MFF Ltd, covering 2013–2025.

The court heard Ellul had received income from Melita Blue Sea Ltd, Malta Fish Farms Ltd and other sources. Fenech Farrugia’s declared income included earnings from the Ministry for Energy and Enterprise, part-time work, self-employment and property transfers.

A representative from the Malta Business Registry followed, presenting documentation on Malta Fish Farms Ltd and outlining changes in its corporate structure, including amendments to its memorandum and articles of association. Some of the documentation, he noted, required further examination.

Bank officials from APS, BOV and HSBC then took the stand. APS representative Kimberly Cachia presented bank statements held by Ellul, while the other banks submitted documentation linked to accounts held by the accused.

Inspector Jean Pierre Zerafa of the FCID testified about his analysis of financial movements involving Ellul and MFF Ltd. His review of transactions for 2017 and 2018 tracked inflows and outflows and was compiled into an Excel-based analysis.

However, he explained that he was unable to determine the purpose of many payments due to a lack of supporting documentation.

The court also appointed lawyer Peter Fenech as administrator of MFF Ltd as a result of the existing freezing order. Fenech informed the court that the company handles “substantial amounts.”

In a related but separate case involving Jose Fuentes Garcia, Marfishval and Pescnortmar, the prosecution said it is finalising a European Investigation Order so that the accused can be formally served in Spain. That case has not yet commenced, as the defendants have not been summoned.

The case will continue in February, before Magistrate Lara Lanfranco.

AG lawyers Andrea Zammit and Alessia Schembri appeared for the prosecution alongside Inspector Clive Abela.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Daniel Attard represented Fenech Farrugia, while Stephen Tonna Lowell appeared for Ellul and his company.