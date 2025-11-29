Robbers flee with cash after hold-up at Gżira shop
Two masked men raided a gaming shop in Gżira late Monday, fleeing with cash after threatening a 35-year-old cashier who was left unharmed
Two masked men stole an undisclosed amount of cash during an armed robbery at a gaming shop in Gżira on Monday night.
Police said the hold-up happened at around 10:30pm in Triq D’Argens, when the men entered the outlet and demanded money from the cashier, a 35-year-old woman from Sliema.
The pair fled the scene with the stolen cash. No one was injured in the incident.
A police search for the suspects is under way and investigations are ongoing.