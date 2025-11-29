Robbers flee with cash after hold-up at Gżira shop

Two masked men stole an undisclosed amount of cash during an armed robbery at a gaming shop in Gżira on Monday night.

Police said the hold-up happened at around 10:30pm in Triq D’Argens, when the men entered the outlet and demanded money from the cashier, a 35-year-old woman from Sliema.

The pair fled the scene with the stolen cash. No one was injured in the incident.

A police search for the suspects is under way and investigations are ongoing.