menu

Robbers flee with cash after hold-up at Gżira shop

Two masked men raided a gaming shop in Gżira late Monday, fleeing with cash after threatening a 35-year-old cashier who was left unharmed

nicole_meilak
29 November 2025, 12:10pm
by Nicole Meilak
The robbery took place at a shop in Triq D'Argens
The robbery took place at a shop in Triq D'Argens

Two masked men stole an undisclosed amount of cash during an armed robbery at a gaming shop in Gżira on Monday night.

Police said the hold-up happened at around 10:30pm in Triq D’Argens, when the men entered the outlet and demanded money from the cashier, a 35-year-old woman from Sliema.

The pair fled the scene with the stolen cash. No one was injured in the incident.

A police search for the suspects is under way and investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is the deputy online editor at MaltaToday. She won the Most Promising Journa...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.