WATCH | Student stabbed at St Clare's College in Pembroke

A 14-year-old student attending St Clare’s College in Pembroke has been stabbed by a fellow student at school on Monday morning.

MaltaToday understands that the victim and aggressor are both boys aged 14. They are Libyan but have been living in Malta since they were three years old.

The knife-wielding student is being questioned by police in the presence of a legal guardian. The alleged victim has since been rushed to hospital. He is in a stable condition, according to police.

Despite the incident, the school has not closed and all staff remain on site. Forensic experts are also at the school.

Dozens of parents rushed to the school following the stabbing. Speaking to MaltaToday, one parent said she was frustrated at the lack of information provided by the school following the incident.

"I found out on Facebook," she said, as two students sat beside her still shaken from the stabbing.

Later, parents started being called to pick up their children. It is understood that some parents contacted the school earlier to tell them that they would be picking up their children.

Many are frustrated at the lack of information, saying that they were terrified on Monday morning when they found out about the stabbing from media reports.

Parents are being told that, before letting their children leave, they are being assessed by nurses to ensure that they are mentally fit to leave.

Former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca has also been seen at the school. She is president of Eurochild.

The Education Ministry published a statement explaining that the argument took place between two foreign students, with one using a sharp instrument. One of the students was taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the ministry engaged the Victim Support Agency to make sure students and educators are supported throughout the case. The school's management is also cooperating fully with police investigations.

The Malta Union of Teachers said it is following the case and has contacted the Education Ministry for support.

