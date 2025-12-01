Barman caught with cocaine at football nursery given three-year probation

A barman who was found guilty of aggravated cocaine possession at a football nursey club has been placed under a three-year probation order.

Philip Sawyer, 61, had been charged over events dating back to 10 January 2015, when police entered the Rangers Nursery Football Club in Triq l-Infetti, Żebbuġ. Officers found him behind the bar and recovered ten sachets of cocaine. The substance, later confirmed by scientific analysis as 4.55 grams of cocaine of around 18% purity, was divided into equal sachets.

The police exhibited Sawyer’s voluntary declaration waiving legal assistance, his statement, and two mobile phones seized during the search. Officers testified that Sawyer cooperated immediately, voluntarily producing the sachets when stopped from leaving the bar. His partner, who was also present, was found with a separate small bag of white powder.

In court, Sawyer admitted he abused cocaine at the time but insisted the ten sachets were for his personal use. He told the court he worked as a barman and bought the cocaine in bulk for €400 to last him a week. He also said he used the drug to stay awake at night while dealing with youths who remained in the bar until late. He denied supplying the drug to others and stated he had since stopped using it.

The court examined the admissibility of the police statement taken in January 2015. At the time, Maltese law only entitled suspects to consult a lawyer before interrogation, not to have one present. The magistrate reviewed recent judgments of the European Court of Human Rights and held that the absence of a lawyer did not automatically invalidate the proceedings. However, the trafficking charge relied uniquely on Sawyer’s admission in the unassisted statement that part of the cocaine was intended for sale and that he had been selling for a year and a half. To safeguard the fairness of the trial, the court excluded that statement for the purpose of determining guilt on the trafficking count.

Sawyer was therefore acquitted of trafficking. He was, however, found guilty of aggravated possession, simple possession, and possession within 100 metres of a place where youths normally meet. The defence had earlier conceded the distance element. The magistrate noted the drugs were pre-packaged into ten sachets, were kept at the workplace rather than at home, and were found in an environment frequented by adolescents for sport. She also referred to a report by court expert Roberta Holland indicating a low level of dependence that did not justify the quantity held for exclusive personal use.

In determining the sentence, the court considered Sawyer’s clean criminal record, his initial cooperation, and the substantial delay in the proceedings, parts of which were attributed to the defence. The court also assessed recent amendments permitting alternatives to imprisonment for drug offences where rehabilitation is shown. Sawyer had tested consistently negative for drugs during supervision, attended Sedqa programmes, secured stable employment in the security sector, and maintained a stable relationship.

The court imposed a three-year probation order. A probation officer will supervise Sawyer and report to the court every six months. He was also ordered to pay €1,179.49 in expert costs within one year.

Inspector Nikolai Sant prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for Sawyer.