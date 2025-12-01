Appeal dismissed as judge rules collision was caused solely by pedestrian’s actions

An appeal by the Attorney General to overturn the acquittal of a driver involved in an early-morning collision in Marsaskala has been dismissed, after a judge concluded that the pedestrian’s own conduct was the sole cause of the accident.

Luca Lorenzo Callus Randich had been cleared by the Court of Magistrates earlier this year of involuntarily causing grievous injury to Mahnaz Tala, as well as of dangerous, careless and inconsiderate driving. Prosecutors argued on appeal that the magistrate had misinterpreted the facts and asked the higher court to convict him on all counts.

The incident occurred at around 5:30am on 29 October 2022 on Triq Sant’Antnin, an arterial road in Marsaskala. Witnesses described the area as “pitch dark” at the time because streetlights were out of order. Police officers arriving on site found the victim lying in the middle of the road and the appellant’s Toyota parked further ahead. Callus Randich immediately identified himself as the driver and said the woman had crossed unexpectedly in front of his car.

CCTV footage from a nearby establishment offered partial insight into the events. It showed the victim stepping out of her own car, crossing towards the opposite side, and then stopping in the carriageway while speaking to a garage owner whose entrance she had blocked. As she turned to respond to him, Callus Randich’s car entered the frame and struck her. Only the lower part of her body was visible on video.

The garage owner, Emanuel Scicluna, confirmed that the victim’s car had obstructed his access and that she had paused in the middle of the road while speaking to him. He recalled the conditions as extremely dark. The victim herself initially told police she had been in the middle of the road when she was hit, but later claimed in court that she was standing on a centre strip. That claim, however, was found inconsistent with the damage to the vehicle, which was confined to the right side of the bumper, indicating a frontal collision with a pedestrian in the carriageway rather than contact with a raised structure.

In its examination of criminal negligence, the appellate court reviewed the legal duties of both drivers and pedestrians, including the obligation on motorists to maintain a proper lookout and on pedestrians to avoid creating hazards in the carriageway. A motorist can only be held criminally liable if the resulting harm was foreseeable and avoidable in the circumstances.

Restricted visibility, the absence of functioning streetlights, and the pedestrian’s decision to stop and turn in the middle of an arterial road were central to the judge’s conclusions. Evidence presented by the prosecution was described as exceptionally limited, with no sketch plan or photographs documenting the scene. On the available material, the judge found that even a vigilant driver exercising ordinary care would not have been able to anticipate the victim’s movements or avoid the collision.

Callus Randich was therefore not shown to have contributed to the accident in any way. The court held that the sequence of events was triggered solely by the victim’s disattention and unsafe positioning in the road.

Lawyer Herman Mula represented the accused. Judge Edwina Grima presided over the case.