Man charged with rape and unlawful detention after alleged assault during fake massage session

DISCLAIMER: This article contains graphic details that some readers might find disturbing

A 27-year-old man appeared in court yesterday accused of raping and holding a woman against her will after luring her to a Żejtun apartment under the pretence of a massage therapy training session.

The court heard how Amal Kunhikannan allegedly contacted the Columbian woman through a false Facebook profile and arranged for her to receive a massage “to learn the techniques” before starting work. The woman had been replying to an advert on Facebook that offered the position of a masseuse.

Duty Magistrate Ann Marie Thake was told that on Wednesday, the woman arrived at the flat in Żejtun. Instead of meeting a female instructor, she found Kunhikannan alone in the apartment.

The woman filed a report at the Żejtun police station two days later, stating that the man had removed her clothes, applied oil to her body, inserted his fingers into her vagina without consent, touched her private parts with his penis, and ejaculated on her legs. She also alleged that he prevented her from leaving the flat.

Kunhikannan, a machine operator who lives at the same address where the alleged crime occured, faces charges of non-consensual sexual acts and unlawful detention intended to compel the victim to submit to acts injurious to her sexual modest.

Police arrested the accused at his residence shortly after the report was filed. The validity of the arrest was not contested during the brief hearing.

The accused pleaded guilty,and no application for bail was made. Magistrate Thake imposed a protection order in favour of the alleged victim and upheld a ban on publishing her name.

The case is being inquired into by Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia

If you or someone you know needs support, click here to reach out to professional help services available in Malta.