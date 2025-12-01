Court rejects Revolut’s bid to purge default due to repeated internal mishandling

The Civil Court has refused to allow Revolut Bank UAB to file a late defence in a claim brought by a Maltese customer, ruling that a 28-day delay in routing legal documents internally did not amount to an “invincible mistake” and showed culpable negligence.

Revolut Bank UAB has failed in its attempt to justify a procedural default after legal documents served on it in another EU member state were left with a facilities manager and only reached the disputes team weeks after the deadline expired.

The court has dismissed an application by the Lithuanian-based digital bank to purge its default in proceedings initiated by Rosanne Tanti.

The plaintiff had filed the sworn application and the court notified Revolut earlier in 2025.

Under Maltese procedure, the defendant had twenty days to file a sworn reply. Revolut admitted it had been regularly served but missed the deadline, blaming internal routing problems.

The bank argued twenty days was unreasonably short for a large cross-border entity operating in forty-eight countries, and described the lapse as an “innocent mistake” rather than contempt of court. It stressed the documents had been handed to a facilities manager and only reached the disputes team eight days after the time limit had already expired.

Tanti opposed the request, pointing out that Revolut had made the identical mistake in another Maltese case a year earlier (Aġenzija Enevio Limited vs Revolut Limited).

She submitted a global operator of Revolut’s size could not credibly claim ignorance of the urgency of legal process, and that the repetition demonstrated negligence rather than excusable error.

Presiding judge Doreen Clarke, applying Article 158(10) of Chapter 12 and consistent local jurisprudence, held that justification of default is an exception that requires proof of a legitimate impediment entirely beyond the defaulter’s control. A mistake only qualifies if it is “invincible”, any vincible error is equated with fault.

The court noted the bank had taken twenty-eight days to channel the documents to the correct department. Given Revolut’s scale and experience, the judge ruled it was obliged to maintain adequate systems to handle judicial notifications promptly, irrespective of differing deadlines across the European Union.

The decree also underlined that EU Regulation 2020/1784 permits direct postal service of judicial documents without special provision for short national response periods, reinforcing the expectation that recipients organise themselves accordingly.