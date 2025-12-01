Motorcyclist hospitalised after losing control on St Paul’s Bay Bypass

A 28-year-old man from Macedonia, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital at around 1pm on Monday after he was injured in a traffic accident on the St Paul’s Bay Bypass.

Initial police investigations found the man, who resides in Paola, had been riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when he lost control and fell.

He was given medical assistance at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has been informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.