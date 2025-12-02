Soldier charged with involuntary homicide over 2022 fatal Kappara flyover crash

A 32-year-old soldier from Żabbar, has been charged by summons with the involuntary homicide of 28-year-old motorcyclist Andrea Alamango.

Alamango had died after a collision on the Kappara Flyover in March 2022.

Marvin Buhagiar, who is also accused of causing involuntary damage to the victim’s motorcycle, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The fatal crash occurred on 15 March 2022, at around 11pm, when two Suzuki GSXR600 motorcycles collided on Mikiel Anton Vassalli Road. Both riders, Alamango and Buhagiar were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. Alamango succumbed to his injuries a few hours later while Buhagiar only suffered slight injuries.

Police officers who were among the first to arrive on the scene testified in court on Tuesday.

Police Sergeant Sandro Mangion recounted information given by a witness, who saw the incident unfold through his motorcycle mirror. The witness explained that one of the riders involved in the collision had moved into the outer lane and struck the other motorcycle from the side, sending both riders flying off their bikes.

Inspector Dylan Pace, who at the time was a police constable, told the court that he received a call from the Control Room at around 11:30pm. Officers headed to the site, cordoned off the area and confirmed that both injured men had already been taken to hospital.

The officers described finding a pool of blood near the roadside barriers, along with extensive scrape marks on the road surface. Both motorcycles were found lying on the ground, while Alamango’s bike had been dragged approximately 100m from the point of impact.

The court issued its prima facie decree, which was not contested by the defence.

The sitting was adjourned to 7 January at 12pm.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Ian Azzopardi and Attorney General lawyer Darlene Grima.

Buhagiar was assited by defence.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided.