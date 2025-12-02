Woman not guilty of damaging two vehicles due to negligent driving

A 60-year-old woman who resides in Naxxar was found not guilty on all charges brought forward against her in regards to a traffic incident which happened back in 2024 in Naxxar.

Gundula Wagner was accused of negligent, unskillful and imprudent driving while temporarily intoxicated due to excessive consumption of alcohol, as well as of failing to stop as required to provide her particulars after being involved in a traffic accident in 2024

The incident happened at around 10pm on Triq il-Barrakki tal-Melħ, Naxxar. Gundula had collided with two vehicles and caused serious damage to the vehicles, to the detriment of their respective owners.

The prosecution, supported by testimony from witnesses, pressed seven separate charges related to violations of provisions found in the Criminal Code and in the Traffic Regulation Ordinance, and requested the abrogation of Gundula’s driving licence.

In a judgement delivered on the 1 December 2025, Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace aqcuitted the accused from any guilt. In her discretion, the magistrate ruled that the standard of proof required in criminal cases; which is that of providing evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the accused is guilty; was not reached, since the evidence brought forward was not sufficient enough to prove that the accused was driving the vehicle that caused the incident.