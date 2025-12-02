Man acuitted of causing slight injuries to woman due to negligent driving

A 26-year-old man who resides in Marsa was found not guilty on all charges brought forward against him in regards to a traffic incident which happened back in 2024 in Marsa.

Francesco Brincat was accused of negligent, unskillful and imprudent driving which which resulted in causing involuntary harm to a female driver during a traffic incident on the 28 October 2024.

The incident, which took place on Triq Stiefnu Zerafa in Marsa, resulted in light injuries for the other party to the incident. Brincat was further accused of failing to stop as required by the law to provide his particulars and of failing to report the incident to the authorities. The accused failed to testify during court proceedings.

The prosecution relied on testimonies by means of an affidavit provided by three witness, including from David Borg, a doctor who confirmed that the victim had suffered light injuries from the incident.

In court, the prosecution als asked that Brincat’s licence be revoked.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace acquitted the accused from any guilt, since the evidence produced by the prosecution was not sufficient enough to satisfy the standard of proof required in criminal proceedings that may lead to a guilty verdict.

In her ruling, the magistrate considered that the prosecution failed to produce any witnesses, CCTV footage or any other forms of evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Brincat was guilty of committing the offences he was charged with.