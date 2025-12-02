Driver cleared of causing grievous injuries in Salini crash after police omit proper legal caution

David Grech, a 36-year-old resident of Naxxar, was acquitted on Monday of dangerous driving, causing involuntary grievous bodily harm on a motorist, causing damage to three vehicles through negligent driving.

The charges came about following a traffic accident in the morning hours of 30 June 2021 at Triq is-Salini, Naxxar.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta testified that he was stuck in morning traffic when he felt a sudden impact from the rear. His car had been struck by an Alfa Romeo, which had itself been hit by the Opel Astra driven by Grech. Tonna sustained no injuries and proceeded to work after exchanging details.

The victim, driving the Alfa Romeo, described the severe impact he suffered in his testimony. He recalled stopping a stationary queue as he approached the small Salina roundabout. While leaning slightly to the right to observe the traffic situation, he recalled being forcefully struck from behind and flung into the car in front. The impact caused violent whiplash in his neck exacerbated by his leaning posture. He required extraction from the vehicle, immobilisation on a spinal board and was hospitalised for three days, two of which he spent in the ITU.

He also suffered third-grade liver lacerations.

District police and traffic officers testified primarily through affidavits. Inspector Andrew Agius Bonello explained that upon arrival, three vehicles were involved in a chain collision and the victim had been transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

In his testimony, the accused admitted that he was the driver of the Opel Astra and that he collided with the vehicle in front of him. He attributed the accident to an intense sun glare in his eyes due to the summer conditions and a hayfever sneezing attack. He insisted he was travelling slowly and could not brake in time when the car ahead stopped abruptly.

From the police affidavits, it emerged that Grech was not properly informed of his right to silence and he was not given the right to consult or be assisted by a lawyer before being questioned. Consequently, the prosecution’s case could not rest on evidence obtained in breach of constitutional safeguards.

Apart from this, the court reiterated that criminal negligence must be proven beyond reasonable doubt. Liability arises only where the defendant’s conduct clearly deviates from the standard of a prudent driver.

Once the unlawfully obtained evidence from the accused’s statement was excluded, the prosecution had no independent admissible proof establishing the level of negligence required for criminal liability, the accused’s breach of traffic regulations or the causal link meeting the criminal threshold.

With the evidentiary basis compromised, the court concluded that none of the charges could be upheld according to the criminal standard of proof.

David Grech was found not guilty of all charges and acquitted. Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided over the case.