Man told two-year-old son his mother was a ‘whore’ and they should beat her, court hears

A 32-year-old lorry driver from Bormla was remanded in custody after being accused of harassment, violent threats and assaulting his former partner in the presence of their two-year-old son.

The court heard how he allegedly told his son “your mummy is a whore” and “let’s give mum a beating".

The case stems from an incident reported to the police’s online reporting system at 2:30 am on November 30, which was subsequently referred to the Domestic Violence Unit.

The complainant also filed a report at the Santa Lucia Hub.

The dispute began the day before. The complainant had agreed to allow the accused to see their child, who is almost two years old.

Later that day, the accused approached the complainant at a sports complex.

When she refused to speak to him and was entering her car, with her foot still outside, the accused allegedly grabbed her by the shoulders, and drove her to the Xgħajra area of Bormla.

The accused allegedly pulled her from the car and pushed her against a fence.

During this time, in the presence of their toddler, the accused allegedly insulted the complainant in front of their son, telling him “mummy’s a whore”, and threatening to "give mum a beating".

The complainant later saw the accused approaching her at the Birgu swings. She told him they could not remain together and should only communicate regarding the child. He left but later found her near her house, calling from an unknown number.

Following the reports, a danger assessment carried out in Santa Lucija resulted in a Scale 4 rating, indicating extreme danger.

A warrant of arrest was issued, and the accused was apprehended when he went to sign his bail book at the Bormla police station.

During submissions, the defence did not contest the validity of the arrest. The accused is reported to already have a psychologist and a probation officer.

He presented two emails from the complainant, clarifying that their “on-again, off-again” relationship should end, and communication should be restricted solely to matters concerning their child.

The prosecution strongly opposed bail, referencing the gravity and nature of the accusations and the accused’s character.

It was noted the accused has a prior history involving two previous protection orders, four bails, and two probations, and is accused of being a repeat offender.

The court also issued a protection order, strictly forbids the accused from contacting the complainant either directly or indirectly.

Should the accused breach any of the imposed conditions, he faces a penalty of €7,000.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the accused.