Man sentenced to 14 months' imprisonment for stealing electric scooter in Qormi

A 36-year-old man with a history of drug addiction and recidivism has been handed a 14-month prison term and a three-year treatment order after admitting to theft, property damage, and vagrancy.

The magistrates' court has sentenced Amer Enir Elssaeh, a 36-year-old Libyan man, to 14 months' effective imprisonment for stealing an electric scooter, damaging its lock, and living a life of vagrancy.

The decision, delivered on Monday by Magistrate Leonard Caruana, also includes a three-year treatment order to address the accused's drug habit.

The offences took place on 22 August 2025 in Triq Ġużè Duca, Ħal Qormi. Elssaeh faced three charges: theft of an electric scooter qualified by the means used, voluntary damage to a lock or wire securing it, and vagrancy. The court heard that he suffers from instability, lacks employment, and has a drug addiction, which led the prosecution to request treatment as a recidivist due to prior convictions in court.

According to police statements, Elssaeh confessed he spotted the scooter, cut its lock with pliers, and sold it to fund his drug habit. The victim reported the theft the following day, providing CCTV footage from her workplace showing a man in a black hat, black and white shirt, and dark shorts committing the act.

On 24 August 2025, the victim alerted police after spotting the same individual nearby, leading to his apprehension by bystanders.

Police escorted Elssaeh to the station, confirmed his identity, and recovered pliers during a search. At the court sitting on 29 August 2025, he entered a guilty plea to all charges.

A pre-sentencing report, ordered on 29 August 2025 and presented on 21 October 2025, detailed his positive response to a prior treatment order at Kordin Correctional Facility, where he attended sessions and provided negative drug tests. However, the report noted a quick relapse into addiction and vagrancy after release, attributing this to his unstable life.

The probation officer recommended a minimum term of imprisonment combined with a treatment order, stating this as the only path to stability and responsibility. The court fully endorsed this view, noting that Elssaeh had benefited from structured environments in the past and requires confinement for multidisciplinary support.

Finding him guilty on all counts based on his unconditional admission, the court imposed the 14-month prison sentence. The treatment order commences immediately and lasts three years.

The court abstained from applying Article 15A on compensation, as the prosecution presented no evidence of damages.