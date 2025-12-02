Man handed probation after harassment driven by frustration over building crisis

A court clerk, has been sentenced to three years of probation and treatment after sending threatening messages to controversial architect, Elizabeth Ellul, citing personal frustration with Malta's building development issues as the motive.

Keiran Luke Farrugia, a 26-year-old court clerk, has been sentenced to a three-year rehabilitative programme following his conviction for cyber harassment. The court found that his actions, which included sending threatening messages to Elizabeth Ellul over a three-month period, were rooted in deep frustration over the excessive building development in Malta.

The harassment took place on three separate dates in 2025: April 25, May 22, and June 26. Farrugia, who used an anonymous Instagram profile, directed serious threats towards Ellul, which also specifically mentioned her young nephews and nieces. While Farrugia insisted that he never intended to carry out the threats, the court noted that the victim and her family experienced considerable distress as a result.

The court considered several factors in its sentencing, including Farrugia’s clean criminal record, his background as a court clerk, and his willingness to engage with the justice system. Based on the recommendations of a pre-sentencing report prepared by Probation Officer Gabriella James, the court opted for a rehabilitative approach rather than a custodial sentence.

Farrugia was given three concurrent orders, each lasting three years. These include a probation order for continuous supervision, a treatment order to address his psychological issues, and a protection order to safeguard the victim and her family.

The court noted that the goal was to address Farrugia’s underlying psychological challenges and prevent any further criminal activity, while also ensuring the victim’s safety and peace of mind.