Man dies in two-storey fall after truck he was driving suffered mechanical failure

Man, 50, dies after falling two storeys when vehicle he was driving suffers mechanical failure

karl_azzopardi
2 December 2025, 3:44pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Hearse (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A 50-year-old man from Rabat, Malta died after falling the equivalent of two storeys when the truck he was in suffered a mechanical failure.

The incident occurred at around 1:15pm in Dwejra, on the outskirts of Mġarr.

A medical team and Civil Protection Department officers were called to the scene to assist, but the man was certified dead on site.

Magistrate Monica Borg Galea was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
