Man admits to harassing former partner and behaving aggressively with baby

A 25-year-old man from San Ġwann was charged with harassing his partner and causing her and his minor child to fear that violence would be used against them.

He was also charged with the misuse of electronic equipment.

The man’s former partner reported that she had been in a relationship with the man for five years and even had an eight-month-old baby together. The pair had been reportedly separated for a while.

During their relationship, they lived together but the woman has since moved back in with her mother.

The victim reported receiving various anonymous phone calls from him and claimed he tried to communicate with her through his mother and sister.

The victim reported that the calls were not related to the child’s needs but were simply to discover who she was meeting up with. She further alleged that he was using their minor child as an excuse to initiate communication.

The court heard how there is no agreement or documentation regarding maintenance between them.

A risk assessment was carried out and was classified as not high risk.

The prosecuting inspector further explained how footage showed the accused holding the minor while behaving very aggressively.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges. Bail was requested and the prosecution did not object in light of his early admission. He was granted bail against a €500 deposit and a €2,000 personal guarantee.

A supervision order was also imposed and a protection order was issued in favour of the victim.

The magistrate warned him that he could only speak to the mother on affairs relating to the minor. In response, the man requested that he never speak to her again, however the magistrate said that he cannot ignore his parental duties.

He requested the court to allow him to speak to the mother through a lawyer “to avoid further problems”.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted and legal aid lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant appeared for the man. Magistrate Abigail Critien presided over the case.