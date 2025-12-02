Austria requests extradition of Macedonian national who resided in Malta for eight years

Macedonian national Zlatko Jankulov, 29, residing in Buġibba, appeared in court on Monday afternoon after a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) was issued in his name, requesting his return to Austria for prosecution.

The Attorney General received the request for Jankulov’s extradition.

In response, police officers went to the suspect’s residence in Buġibba, and arrested him at around 5:30am.

He was informed of the contents of the warrant and the reasons he was being sought by the Austrian authorities.

The defence argued the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) should have been considered as a measure of last resort for the Austrian authorities.

Legal aid lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant questioned whether a European Investigation Order could have been used instead of an EAW.

Counsel further submitted the suspect has been residing in Malta for the past eight years, has stable employment, and his wife is expecting a child in the next two months.

The defence insisted an EIO could have allowed Austrian authorities to conduct their investigations locally, particularly as the suspect maintains his innocence and insists he has no connection to the offences listed in the warrant.

The defence added he has no ties to Austria and with impending fatherhood, extradition would be unjustified.

The presiding magistrate stated she could neither annul nor comment on an EAW issued by a competent judicial authority and noted the objection based on the potential use of an EIO could not be upheld. The validity of the arrest was not contested.

The suspect ultimately consented to be extradited to Austria. He was warned his consent is irrevocable and he reconfirmed his decision to be tried before the Austrian courts.

Bail was not requested under the current circumstances.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri prosecuted while legal aid lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant appeared for the accused.

Magistrate Abigail Critien presided over the case.