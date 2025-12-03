Man handed suspended sentence for possessing child sex abuse material

Ariful Islam has been handed a four-year suspended sentence on charges involving possession of indecent material depicting a minor and obtaining such material through technological means, committed last March and instances prior.

In court, presided over Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, Inspector Carl Pace remarked that the man had been identified as being in possession of materials depicting an underage girl in nude context. The accused pleaded guilty.

The magistrate observed that the accused exhibited remorse for his actions, and considered that the prosecution was not insisting on effective incarceration.

The court sentenced the man to two years imprisonment, suspended for four years, along with a five-year treatment order and a 100-hour community service order as an alternative.

The magistrate ordered that the accused’s name be enlisted on the sex offenders register.