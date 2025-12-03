Cab insult case collapses as victim fails to identify driver in court

A young driver accused of directing racially-charged insults at a cab driver during an argument in Msida has been found not guilty, after the court ruled that the evidence fell far short of the standard required for a conviction.

The cab driver’s inability to identify the man who allegedly hurled racially charged insults at him during a traffic dispute in Msida led the court to acquit the accused on Wednesday, with the court ruling that the evidence fell well below the threshold required in criminal proceedings.

The court had been asked to determine whether Rico Spagnol, 22, had used threatening or insulting language against a cab driver on 4 March 2024 in a manner that could have stirred hatred or violence on racial grounds. Prosecutors charged him with hate-motivated speech or conduct.

But after hearing all the evidence, the court concluded that the prosecution had failed to prove, beyond reasonable doubt, that Spagnol was the person who had engaged in the alleged behaviour. The entire case rested on the victim's account of a brief, heated exchange that followed a minor road manoeuvre.

The victim told the court that he had been driving through Msida with a passenger when he switched lanes without indicating. A car behind him accelerated and pulled up alongside his vehicle, its driver shouting and insulting him. He testified that the man called him “stupid” and made disparaging remarks about him being a foreigner, adding that he “should leave Malta.”

However, when asked directly in court whether he could identify the person who had spoken to him, he admitted that he could not.

He explained that the incident had taken him by surprise and that he had not had the chance to observe the driver’s face. The only detail he retained was the number plate of the other vehicle, which had been photographed by his passenger. That passenger never testified, was not identified by name, and could not be traced by the police.

The magistrate emphasised that identification is a fundamental component of any criminal charge. In the absence of a reliable eyewitness identification, the court could not rely solely on the vehicle’s registration number to link Spagnol to the alleged remarks. No other independent evidence was presented to fill the gap.

Police constable Nathan Chappell testified that officers had attempted to reach Spagnol twice at the address listed on file, but both attempts were unsuccessful. Beyond that, no further evidence was produced to strengthen the prosecution’s case.

The court stressed that the burden of proof in criminal proceedings demands certainty beyond reasonable doubt. While Oueslati may have genuinely felt offended, the court could not impose criminal liability without conclusive proof that the accused was the individual responsible for the offensive behaviour. The court noted that the failure to identify the alleged perpetrator was “crucial and determinative,” outweighing all other aspects of the case.

Since the prosecution had not proven that Spagnol was the person behind the insults, the court concluded that there was no legal basis for a conviction. Spagnol was therefore found not guilty of racially motivated hate speech and acquitted of all charges. Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided over the sitting.