Macedonian man arrested in Malta as part of Europe-wide ATM bombing investigation

Police have arrested a Macedonian national wanted by Austrian authorities in connection with a series of ATM bombings across Austria.

Austrian investigators launched the probe last year and have since identified 48 suspects believed to be part of a Europe-wide criminal network.

Macedonian national Zlatko Jankulov, 29, residing in Buġibba, appeared in court on Monday afternoon after a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) was issued in his name, requesting his return to Austria for prosecution.

The Vienna Prosecutor’s Office issued European Arrest Warrants (EAWs) for the suspects at the end of October.

An international operation was carried out early Tuesday across several European countries, including Malta.

In Malta, multiple police units coordinated a joint operation in St Paul's Bay, where officers surrounded a residence after intelligence indicated that a 29-year-old Macedonian suspect was living there. He is one of 29 individuals arrested to date.

The man was brought before a Maltese court on Monday to begin extradition proceedings to Austria.

He consented to face criminal charges there and is being held in custody pending his transfer.