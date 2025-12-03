Five-storey block approved a few metres from Pieta church

The Planning Authority has approved a five-storey development which effectively breaks the uniformity of a row of two-storey townhouses in Pieta, near the Our Lady of Fatima parish church.

The church and its extensive gardens are currently listed as a Grade One building, and the proposed block of flats is just 10m away on the other side of the street.

The site lies opposite two modernist villas of architectural value on Triq Santa Monika, known as Villa Gauci and The Orange Grove, and forms part of a significant streetscape largely characterised by terraced houses dating to the early twentieth century.

The permit was issued to developer Gilbert Bugeja, despite the strong opposition of locality mayor Stefano Savo, who during the meeting denounced the negative impact on the locality while prejudicing plans by the Planning Authority to extend the urban conservation area of Pieta.

“You are effectively destroying the heart of the locality,” the mayor warned the board during a meeting held this afternoon.

The site of the development is currently occupied by three terraced houses, two of which form a pair of buildings constructed in the same style, while the other is in the same style as an adjacent building that does not form part of this application.

The present buildings are considered to be fine specimens of mid-century Maltese domestic architecture, particularly one of the houses, which is a twin of a neighbouring property built in a fine Art Deco design reminiscent of architect Gustavo Romeo Vincenti’s style.

The original plans, which proposed the complete demolition of the building, have been revised over the past months to retain or reconstruct some of the features characterising the present building’s façade.

The fourth and fifth floors were also set back, but heritage expert Edward Said contends that the impact remains significant and negative. Said had insisted that development should be limited to the restoration of these houses.

In its submission on previous plans, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had noted that while the internal demolition may be considered, the façades form part of a cohesive streetscape and are to be retained with “all apertures, fenestration, balconies and other finishes.”

It had also called on the developer to limit the plans to three full floors and one receded floor instead of two, which have been approved.

The permit also flies in the face of a decision by the Planning Authority (PA) to start assessing the boundaries of the Urban Conservation Area (UCA) in Pieta, following a request from the Local Council to extend the locality’s UCA.

In March, Pieta Mayor Stefano Savo explained to MaltaToday the extension of the UCA in his locality is essential, particularly because significant landmarks, such as the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, are not currently included within its present boundaries.

The sanctuary is a focal point of the locality, and Savo stresses the importance of preserving the surrounding areas, including the ‘town square’, commonly known as ‘iz-zuntier’, which is central to many local events and plays a pivotal role in the celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima

Savo argued these areas should be included in the UCA to ensure their protection.

The Pieta local council is also calling on the PA to suspend all applications in this area until the UCA revision is completed.