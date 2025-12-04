Man acquitted of threatening and insulting woman citing insufficient evidence, court rules

A Birkirkara resident accused of threatening and insulting a woman unprovoked near Mater Dei Hospital has been acquitted, after the court determined that the evidence failed to establish a standard conviction.

The court had to ascertain whether Ajith Augustine had threatened or insulted the alleged victim, Jose Sherin, beyond the limits of provocation, on 22 March 2025. The prosecution also asked the court to issue a protection order against the woman and her family.

The accused chose not to testify in court.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace heard the submissions and maintained that the charges brought against the accused could not hold due to a procedural error whereby a primary document was not confirmed on oath, and so could not be admissible as “valid evidence”.

The court remarked that the level of proof required in criminal proceeding requires certainty beyond any form of reasonable doubt. The court could not assign criminal responsibility to Augustine without conclusive evidence that the accused was liable for threatening the victim.

Since the prosecution failed to provide compelling evidence reaching the required burden of proof in criminal proceedings, Augustine was found not guilty of uttering insults and threats beyond the limits of provocation and hence acquitted of all charges.